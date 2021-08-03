Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Stock Position Decreased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MHI stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.88. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

