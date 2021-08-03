PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of PML traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,177. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.94.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hutner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The company invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.