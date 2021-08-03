PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of PML traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,177. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.94.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The company invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.
