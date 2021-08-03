Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.
PSXP traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $36.16. The stock had a trading volume of 636,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,713. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.21.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 97.77%.
About Phillips 66 Partners
Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.