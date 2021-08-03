Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,713. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

