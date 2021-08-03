Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $76.07. 3,148,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,325. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

