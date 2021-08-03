PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lowered by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.9% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $1,431,000. Acas LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $156.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

