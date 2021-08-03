PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will report earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. PepsiCo posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $156.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $158.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

