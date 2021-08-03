Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Patterson Companies posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of PDCO stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $30.50. 646,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,728. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

