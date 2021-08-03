Partners Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,463. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $156.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.10. Partners Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 6.77%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Partners Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Partners Bancorp worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.