Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $46.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.