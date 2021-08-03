Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 1,871 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in American States Water were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth about $596,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in American States Water by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American States Water by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $89.71.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

