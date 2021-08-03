Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.08.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.