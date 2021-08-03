Paloma Partners Management Co Has $415,000 Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 44.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,079,000 after buying an additional 382,043 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,552 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 528,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,496,000 after purchasing an additional 167,380 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KFY opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.66. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

