Paloma Partners Management Co Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,364 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,178 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 448,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 99,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,259,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,758,000 after acquiring an additional 227,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $928,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.81. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

