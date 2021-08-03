Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,360,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,887,000 after purchasing an additional 265,871 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,355,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after buying an additional 699,453 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 793,538 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 22.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,785,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,350,000 after acquiring an additional 502,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,366,000 after acquiring an additional 386,916 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCC opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,530 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $613,773.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,804,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,344,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $337,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,911,325 shares in the company, valued at $578,077,022.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,106,300 shares of company stock worth $16,075,232 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

