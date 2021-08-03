Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. On average, analysts expect Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26.
About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.
