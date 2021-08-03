Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEG. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the second quarter worth $406,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the first quarter worth $768,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 84.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 62,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the first quarter worth $813,000. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OEG. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Orbital Energy Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. 1,376,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,639. Orbital Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%. Equities analysts predict that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

