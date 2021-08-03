Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Orange by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Orange by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Orange by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Orange during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Orange during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. Orange’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

