Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Option Care Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. 1,938,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,296. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.49 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

