OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPHC stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. 131,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $7.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.00.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

