Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,401,000 after acquiring an additional 95,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,795,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth approximately $4,129,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

