ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ON. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.28.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ ON opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.