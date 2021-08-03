OKB Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One OKB coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.64 or 0.00045655 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OKB has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $514.12 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00058699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.59 or 0.00798491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00094382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00041515 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

