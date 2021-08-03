Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.