NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 185.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,787 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,681,000 after acquiring an additional 274,186 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 38.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,292,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,694,000 after acquiring an additional 634,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 40,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

