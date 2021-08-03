Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $361.84 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.42.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

