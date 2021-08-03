North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $82.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.