North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in EOG Resources by 22.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 62.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

