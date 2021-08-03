North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 1,425 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 356.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 42,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $41,892.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,352 shares of company stock worth $270,256. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

