New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.520-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.84 million.New Relic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS.

New Relic stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,868. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $81.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.89.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,192 shares of company stock worth $2,524,566 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

