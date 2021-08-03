New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 182.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,706,000 after buying an additional 1,269,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,975,000 after buying an additional 1,195,520 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,809,000 after buying an additional 1,066,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock opened at $121.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.