New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.65 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Graco by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.45. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

