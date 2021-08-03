New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.54 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 592.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $154.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.