New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

NYSE CNC opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.49. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,048 shares of company stock worth $6,654,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

