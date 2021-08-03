New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 700 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $843,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Marriott International by 29.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Truist raised their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

MAR opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.12 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

