Neutrino Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.00220176 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

