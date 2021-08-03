Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2,813.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,575 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $31,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $95.91 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $126.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

