Neovasc (NVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Neovasc to post earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.
Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.76 million.
Neovasc has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$6.07.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.
