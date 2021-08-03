National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.110-$2.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $54.55. 618,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,084. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

NSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

