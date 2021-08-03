Mustang Bio’s (MBIO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 150.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MBIO. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 560.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

