Mueller Water Products (MWA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is scheduled to be releasing its Q3 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

