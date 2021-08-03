MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reissued their overweight rating on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $705.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,905,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,326,000 after acquiring an additional 216,395 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter worth $17,279,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100,051 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 47,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

