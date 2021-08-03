MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reissued their overweight rating on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $705.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MRC Global
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
