MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Receives Overweight Rating from Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reiterated their overweight rating on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $705.46 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.21.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
About MRC Global
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
