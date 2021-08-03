MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Receives Overweight Rating from Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reiterated their overweight rating on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $705.46 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter worth $17,279,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 431.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 849,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,268 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter worth $2,773,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,905,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,326,000 after purchasing an additional 216,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in MRC Global by 39.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 591,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 165,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

