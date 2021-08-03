MovieBloc (MBL) Price Up 15.8% This Week

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $48.30 million and $25.18 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00058699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.59 or 0.00798491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00094382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00041515 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,194,200,772 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

