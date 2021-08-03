Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Kohl’s worth $44,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 47.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Shares of KSS opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.