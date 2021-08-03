Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MOG.B stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.54. Moog has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.13.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $707.35 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.58%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

