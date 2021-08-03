Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Posts Earnings Results

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%.

MNR opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on MNR. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

