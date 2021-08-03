Millennium Management LLC Has $7.58 Million Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 147,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in TELUS by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

