Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.380-$0.410 EPS.

Shares of MRCY stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.57. 504,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.25.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

