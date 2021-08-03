Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.05

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.05 and last traded at C$5.99, with a volume of 46391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Maverix Metals to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Pi Financial raised their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.55.

The stock has a market cap of C$848.71 million and a PE ratio of 18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.63.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$16.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

